SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. SEGRO has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.32.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

