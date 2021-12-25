Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.93. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 8,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.