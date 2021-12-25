Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,416 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.