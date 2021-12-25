Sepio Capital LP Buys 293 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,501,000 after buying an additional 90,469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

