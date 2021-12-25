Sepio Capital LP Buys 293 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $251,501,000 after buying an additional 90,469 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $264.84. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
