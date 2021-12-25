Sepio Capital LP Purchases 154 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

