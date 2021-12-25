Sepio Capital LP Sells 32,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VWO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

