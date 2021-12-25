Sepio Capital LP Sells 63,542 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,542 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

