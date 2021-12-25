SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

