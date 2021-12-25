SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 50,514 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

