Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,452 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

