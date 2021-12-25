Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its 200 day moving average is $583.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

