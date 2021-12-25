Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

