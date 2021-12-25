Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

