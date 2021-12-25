Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

