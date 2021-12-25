Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $397.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average is $347.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

