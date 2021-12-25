Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.