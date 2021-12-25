Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

