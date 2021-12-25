Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.