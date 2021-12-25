ShipChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $898,324.05 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $898,324.05 and $9.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

