Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,491.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,474.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

