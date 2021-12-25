Shopping (SPI) Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.71 or 0.00046954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $469,405.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,752 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.