Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.78 ($0.30). Approximately 344,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 323,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.36 ($0.30).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

