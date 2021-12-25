Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 440.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Labs will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigma Labs news, CEO Mark Ruport bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

