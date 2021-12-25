Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 15,696 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 129.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 92.2% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 95,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

