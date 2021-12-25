Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.83 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

