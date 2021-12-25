Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

