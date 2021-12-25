Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $37,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after acquiring an additional 361,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 348,185 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.