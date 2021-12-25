Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $50,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $188.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.82.

