Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

