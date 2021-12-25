Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.