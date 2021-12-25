Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 3,351 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,259,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,831,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,613,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,226,000.

DFAT stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

