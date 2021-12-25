Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EIX stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

