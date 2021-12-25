Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

