Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

CTLT opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.