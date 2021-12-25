Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.62

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $49.49. Silicom shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 8,587 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

