Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $58,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.