Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2,376.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

