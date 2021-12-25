SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 943.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $155,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $173,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

