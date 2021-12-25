Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Skylight Health Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

