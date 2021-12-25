SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $97,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 280.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 226,424 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $819,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.