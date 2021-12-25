Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00019920 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $51.41 million and $183,008.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

