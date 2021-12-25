Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,961.94

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,961.94 ($52.34) and traded as low as GBX 3,920 ($51.79). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,984 ($52.64), with a volume of 155,378 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,887.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,963.74.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.