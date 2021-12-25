Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,771,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,361,215.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

