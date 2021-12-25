Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 196.74% from the company’s previous close.

SLGL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

