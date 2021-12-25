Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to announce sales of $41.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,283,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 92,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,571. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

