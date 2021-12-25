Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

