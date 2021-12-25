Souders Financial Advisors Has $333,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,314,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,376.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,562.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.