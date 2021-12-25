Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

