SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $58.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.