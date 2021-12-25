SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

